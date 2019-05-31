11-foot alligator breaks into Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A large alligator was found in a Clearwater home after it broke in through some low windows overnight, city officials said.

Photos shared on social media showed the 11-foot reptile in the kitchen area of the home located on Eagles Landing Circle West.

The gator could be seen with its jaw wide open in front of knocked over chairs.

An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) May 31, 2019

A trapper responded to the home to safely remove the reptile.

“The gator was captured and there were no injuries,” the city said in the Twitter post.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.