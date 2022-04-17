KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Border Patrol officials stopped a group of 11 migrants after they arrived in Key West on a wooden boat, authorities said.

Pictures posted to Twitter by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Sunday afternoon showed the vessel, as well as the passengers on dry land.

Investigators said the migrants told authorities they came from Havana, Cuba.

They were all checked out and taken into custody.

