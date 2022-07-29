ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small group of Cuban migrants nearly made it to shore.

The U.S Border Patrol spotted and stopped 11 men on a wooden boat from landing on Islamorada, Thursday morning.

Officials said they were taken to a patrol station in Marathon where they were given a medical evaluation, food, water and fresh clothes.

The group was sent back to Cuba after being processed.

This incident happened days after 16 Cuban migrants were found near Key West and a few days after over 150 Haitian migrants were stopped near Boca Chita Key.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.