MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel had grounded off shore.

Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. and Mile Marker 51.

Video posted to Twitter show the migrants running after making it to shore.

Multiple agencies responded, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard.

Paramedics are said to be giving the migrants medical checkups.

Over the weekend, 16 migrant interceptions happened in the Keys.

The Coast Gaurd and U.S. Border Patrol said when they do come across migrants at sea, their first mission is making sure everyone on board is safe.

Once processed, all 109 migrants will be sent back to Haiti.

