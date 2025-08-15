LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Lee County Domestic Animal Services euthanized 107 out of the 125 cats that were removed from a home in Olga last week after the owners agreed to surrender them, citing their inability to provide care.

According to LCDAS, animal hoarding resulted in an extreme number of cats living in poor condition in a home on Ribbon Court, which was too small to accommodate them all.

An animal control officer described the home as extremely unsanitary throughout, with feces and urine covering the floors, with a strong odor of ammonia.

On August 4, all 125 cats in the home were voluntarily surrendered by their owners during an animal control visit.

Because of the condition of many of the cats, 107 were euthanized, and the remaining 18 adult cats are recovering and are expected to be available for adoption.

On Aug. 12, LCDAS returned to the home and issued two misdemeanor citations for animal cruelty.

The agency encourages residents to adopt or foster pets. Adoptable animals can be viewed at leelostpets.org. Information on fostering can be found at leegov.com.

