MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — An elderly Florida woman is lucky to be alive after a tornado tore apart her home as Hurricane Milton hit the state.

Hurricane Milton turned 105-year-old Jayne Houston’s neighborhood into a disaster zone after spawning a massive tornado in Martin County.

That same tornado may have taken her home, but it didn’t take her life.

“105, born in 1919,” said Riley Houston, who is Jayne’s great-grandson. “She is a strong, independent, stubborn woman, she is amazing.”

He says his grandmother has lived on her own for years. Just a few weeks ago, she went into the bathroom as a tornado from Hurricane Milton ripped her home apart.

“I can’t imagine her being in the bathroom, just getting the roof ripped off the house and the other wall slamming into the door. She recounts that it was the scariest time of her life,” said Riley.

When it was over, neighbors found her in the rubble and pulled her out to safety.

She sustained a foot injury and needed surgery. Her back is bruised and sore, but she is alive.

“Miracle, luck, God, that’s as best as I can really put it,” said Riley.

As Jayne recovers in the hospital, her neighbors are making sure she knows she’s not alone.

“We’ve got cleaning supplies, shampoo, toothpaste, clothes, blankets,” said a neighbor.

They’ve been giving her everything from supplies to money, to help search a new home for her.

“She’s our neighbor, we’re inspired by her miraculous story of survival and we just wanna be part of her rebuilding her life,” said a neighbor.

“I am beyond overwhelmed with how much support has been around with the community,” said Riley.

Riley said his great-grandmother is also overwhelmed with the support. He said she will soon be starting rehabilitation for her injuries and hopes to be released from the hospital sometime next week.

Once released, Riley said his great-grandmother’s goal is to heal and live independently once again.

