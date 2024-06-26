KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents, law enforcement, and paramedics responded to a mass migrant landing in Key West.

7News sources say more than a 100 migrants, believed to be from Haiti arrived around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Their arrival is still under investigation.

7News have reached to to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and are waiting to learn more.

