(WSVN) - A little girl is talking about her painful encounter at a Florida beach. She said it was a shark strike, and she has the injury to prove it.

For most people, the thought of a shark attack would send them running, but for one Florida girl who actually experienced it, she’s showing just how brave she truly is.

“I’m fine!” Jasmine Carney said.

Ten-year-old Carney is one brave, cool kid.

“I fought a shark and won!” she said.

Just 48 hours ago, a shark had come to the shoreline, where Carney was, at Hobe Sound Beach.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like, ‘Don’t you touch me.'” Carney said. “It looked pretty big. It was gray. It hurt, so I’m like kick it, run away.”

“She’s just cool. I was amazed,” said a family member. “She came running up that beach, screaming ‘Nana, something bit me,’ and I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard.”

Carney flew by chopper to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary.

Carey stunned her surgeon.

“She was very positive from the get go,” said her surgeon.

A little girl so collected, even with a badly beat up foot.

“There’s a piece missing. It’s about this big,” said the surgeon. “Lucky for her, it was the only location that was bitten.”

When Carney was asked how she managed to keep calm all this time, she busted out her camera roll to answer. She’d like everyone to meet her 6-year-old brother Jackson.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” she said.

Better add another attribute: that’s one sweet sibling, brave and cool kid.

Thankfully, Carney is expected to regain full use of her foot.

