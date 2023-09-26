DEBARY, Fla.(WSVN) — A 10-year-old girl was arrested after she brought a combat knife to school and showed it to a classmate.

According to reports, a classmate witnessed the girl displaying the knife to other students and reported it to her teacher. Deputies said the knife was about 6 inches long with a 3-inch-long blade.

The Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had a stern message for parents, urging them to take responsibility for their children’s actions.

“You need to take responsibility for your kids,” he said. “Search their room, search their school bag, search their vehicle and see what the hell they’re doing. This is unacceptable they’re all felony charges. You need to step up and be parents.”

The young girl is now facing a third-degree felony charges.

