DEBARY, Fla.(WSVN) — A 10-year-old elementary school student was arrested after she brought a combat knife to school and showed it to a classmate.

According to reports, a classmate witnessed the girl displaying the knife to other students and reported it to her teacher. Deputies said the knife was about 6 inches long with a 3-inch-long blade.

The Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had a stern message for parents, urging them to take responsibility for their children’s actions.

“You need to take responsibility for your kids,” he said. “Search their room, search their school bag, search their vehicle and see what the hell they’re doing. This is unacceptable they’re all felony charges. You need to step up and be parents.”

He voiced his frustration after another student was caught with a weapon on school grounds, this time a 10-year-old girl with a potentially deadly weapon.

“Step up the damn plate before something happens,” he urged.

The girl’s grandfather said that he had no knowledge of the weapon in her possession. As a result, the girl was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony.

In the past 30 days alone, Volusia County deputies have confiscated four knives, two real guns, and a fake one on school property. On Monday, a high school student was discovered with a fake gun in a school parking lot, leading to disciplinary action by the school.

“For any grandparent or parent that thinks, I can’t do that, privacy, B.S., B.S. on that, man. Throw the B.S. flag,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

With the 10-year-old girl now in custody, the Florida Department of Children and Families may become involved in the case.

