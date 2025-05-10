PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they took 10 migrants into custody after they came ashore in Palm Beach.

Investigators said a boat with the migrants on board made landfall near the shores of The Breakers, the famous Palm Beach resort, Friday morning.

“Probably just the drifting brought them to that way,” said a beachgoer.

“They just come in wherever they can come in,” said another beachgoer.

The group ditched the boat and made it into town, only about one mile before, police said, they apprehended the migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol posted on social media that the migrants are from the Bahamas, Romania, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

Investigators believe this to be a smuggling situation, adding that all 10 migrants were placed on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers and will be deported.

“They’re rounding them up. I think it’s excellent,” said a beachgoer.

The landing comes after, deputies said, roughly a dozen other migrant boats washed up in Martin County over the last couple of months, like a capsized boat found on Juno Beach that ended with nine migrants detained.

“It’s a terrible situation,” said a woman.

“It’s sad for the immigrants that are coming in, that they’re put in that position,” said.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way. Come the right way, we’re glad to have you. Come the wrong way, you’re going home,” said a beachgoer.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have placed ICE detainers on at least 327 people this year to date.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.