RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A scaly visitor made for a startling sight at a Florida Beach.

A 10-foot alligator went for a swim on the shores of Singer Island in Riviera Beach, Saturday morning.

Beachgoers got out of the water and let trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission do their job.

The gator was safely pulled out and taken away.

Saltwater makes these reptiles weak and can even make them go blind.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.