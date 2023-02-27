KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted in the Keys Monday morning, displacing 10 people.

Key West Fire Department responded as smoke poured out of an apartment building along the 600 block of Duval Street in Key West.

The roof of the wood-structured apartment building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Four units were destroyed in the blaze that took firefighters two hours to put out.

The Red Cross is now helping those who have no place to live.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

