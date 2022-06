KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrants have made the dangerous journey to South Florida.

Ten people arrived on the shores of a Key West beach, Tuesday night.

The group left Cuba and said they’ve spent three days at sea. They sailed on a vessel made out of Styrofoam.

The migrants are now in border patrol custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.