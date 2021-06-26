DEBARY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have safely located a 1-year-old girl who went missing in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday had issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Annabella Bartlett.

The toddler had been last seen along the 500 block of Quail Down Drive in DeBary, June 19.

Investigators said Bartlett stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 25 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said the child may have been in the company of 40-year-old Natalie Bovee and may have been traveling in a 2011, black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Florida tag.

Saturday night, authorities cancelled the alert and confirmed Bartlett is safe.

