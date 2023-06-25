PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy who went missing in the Florida Panhandle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Delyla Middleton and Dekarsen Middleton.

Investigators said the children were last seen in the area of the 100 block of Comet Avenue in Panama City.

Authorities said the children may be in the company of Adalyn Burkett and Marquan Edwards.

They may be traveling in a red 1998 Ford Explorer with the Florida tag 61BSDK. The vehicle may have faded red paint.

Investigators said they may be in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area and. People who spot them are advised to refrain from approaching them and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials urge anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700, or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.