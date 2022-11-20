PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud.

The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay.

Authorities said the newborn may have been in the company of 40-year-old James Stroud and 31-year-old Kylee Barta.

Stroud stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and has brown hair and green eyes. His weight is unknown.

Barta stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believed they were traveling in a black 2001 Acura CL.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, authorities confirmed the child was found safe.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.