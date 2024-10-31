KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a boat crashed into a bridge in Key Largo.

According to a spokesperson with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a boat crashed into Card Sound Bridge around 8:35p.m., Wednesday night.

The boat type is unknown, but the Coast Guard and Ocean Reef Fire Rescue found multiple people on board, many of them reportedly suffering injuries from the impact.

One person was transported to Jackson South for treatment, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Card Sound Road was blocked off amid the investigation but the roadway reopened on Wednesday night.

