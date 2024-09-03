NORTH PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) -A fishing captain is on the road to recovery after he was caught in an explosion on board his boat off the coast of North Palm Beach.

Fishing captain Tim Hoban was picking up items from his boat when an explosion left him with second and third degree burns on 36% of his body.

“I knew when I saw,” his wife, Ashley Hoban said, “all the fire trucks… that I just knew it was him because I knew that’s the last place he was going to be…”

Hoban is seen on video jumping out of the boat and into the water following the explosion that left him and his wife shaken.

“I thought I lost him,” said Ashley, “and he has no skin on his hands, and he had to pull himself out and it was low tide and there’s barnacles all over the dock.”

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Donnie Richards, the manager of the Lott Brothers, spoke on the incident. “I got on the phone with 911. I know it took the fire department hours to get that thing under control and get it out, it did not want to go out.”

Now, Hoban begins his road to recovery, and is being treated at a burn unit in Miami.

“You know his boat was his means of making a living,” said Richards, “so to have that happen and to lose everything, we really feel bad for him.”

Hoban does not have health insurance, and the Lott brothers, as well as many others, have stepped up to financially help him through his recovery.

Ashley said that she is grateful for all of the support and the people who had come to their aid.

“He has a long way to go.” Ashley said, “burns take forever, and the pain doesn’t get better.”

