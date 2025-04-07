KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County deputies have arrested one man and are looking for another after $15,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from a Circle K in the Lower Keys.

Jorge Acevedo Perez, 47, is facing charges of grand theft and conspiracy.

Detectives said Perez worked with 20-year-old David Dackens Pluviose, a former Circle K employee, to carry out the theft at the store on Overseas Highway.

Surveillance video shows Pluviose handing stacks of lottery tickets to Perez without ringing them up. The two were later seen together on grocery store cameras cashing in some of the tickets, which paid out about $8,000.

Deputies need the public’s help in locating Pluviose.

Anyone with information about Pluviose and/or this case should contact Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 305-292-7060 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.