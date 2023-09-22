NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating what they believe to be a deadly alligator attack in the Tampa Bay area.

Aerial video captured the large reptile surrounded by authorities near Clearwater after they responded to the scene, at around 1:50 p.m., Friday.

First responders arrived and pulled the victim out of the water.

The victim was later covered with a yellow tarp on the side of the road.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are assisting authorities with the death investigation.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

