1 killed after small plane crashes into Marathon home

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after a small plane crashed into a house in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place along 76th Street in Marathon, at around 5:10 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the house was unoccupied at the time, and no one on the ground was injured.

One dead in small aircraft crash in Marathon: https://t.co/RmY672sB2R pic.twitter.com/rNkmWj0V9J — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) April 9, 2020

It remains unclear how many people were on board the aircraft.

The impact caused a small fire that was put out by firefighters.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

