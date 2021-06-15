BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for the person or people behind a drive-by shooting along Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach that, they said, left a man dead and sent three other victims to the hospital.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting along the southbound lanes of the highway after receiving a call from the Florida Highway Patrol, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the victims were heading south in a burgundy Lexus when they came under fire.

Officials said they drove themselves to Bethesda Hospital East, where one of the victims was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the other three victims are all expected to survive.

Cameras captured the bullet-riddled Lexus outside of the hospital.

Deputies have not provided further details about about a possible subject or subjects, a vehicle or a motive, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

