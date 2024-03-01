KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after a small plane crashed on a golf course in Key Largo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a small plane crash on the golf course at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, at around 12:45 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the downed plane lay on the grass, near a runway at the club.

The Florida Highway Patrol were also at the scene.

According to records, the pilot left Pompano Airport at around 12:05 p.m. and then crashed at the club around 40 minutes later.

The sole occupant, the pilot of the plane, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial South Hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency will also arrive at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

