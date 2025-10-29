BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after an apparent shooting that has caused the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 to be shut down near Boca Raton.

7Skyforce was above the scene, capturing police investigating the incident on I-95 near Palmetto Park Road, Wednesday afternoon.

There appeared to be a box truck stopped on the side of the road, with a black SUV stopped further down the road. One of the windows of the SUV appeared to be shot out.

As officers began their investigation, officials have shut down all northbound lanes, redirecting all traffic to exit at Hillsboro Boulevard.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue confirmed one person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is not known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.