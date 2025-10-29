BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after an apparent shooting that caused parts of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 to be shut down near Boca Raton for several hours.

7Skyforce was above the scene, capturing police investigating the incident on I-95 near Palmetto Park Road, Wednesday afternoon.

“I-95 northbound, just off the Palmetto. I-95, just off the Palmetto,” said a dispatcher.

As officers investigated the scene, officials shut down all northbound lanes, redirecting all traffic to exit at Hillsboro Boulevard.

According to dispatchers, a man called authorities, saying he had been shot in the head and was involved in a crash.

“Caller advised that he was shot in the head and that he was in an accident,” said a dispatcher.

There appeared to be a box truck stopped on the side of the road, with a black SUV stopped further down the road.

The passenger window of the SUV appeared to be shattered, with a piece of glass appearing to be lodged in the door handle. There also appeared to be white paint marks along the right side of the car.

The box truck appeared to have a bullet hole near the driver’s side window.

The investigation caused major traffic headaches as drivers were diverted off the highway during rush hour.

Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances around the incident are under investigation.

