ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. (WSVN) – One person was sent to the hospital after a dangerous drive in Saint Augustine that ended with a vehicle submerged.

Surveillance footage shows the moments a driver drove off a boat ramp and into the water Friday morning.

A dive team responded and managed to pull the victim out.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

