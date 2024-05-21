TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Six adults and 23 teens were arrested after a huge riot erupted in a Tampa parking lot.

Police said it happened on Saturday outside of a roller-skating rink after a planned after-party was canceled by Astro Skate because the host group did not hire an off-duty deputy for security, which the business requires.

Among the unruly crowd, one teen was seen kicking a man through the window of a barber shop.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing the chaos. Deputies said the person injured at the barber shop was taken to the hospital with a severe cut on his hand.

“They ran in and attacked me bro, the outside and they just came in and attacked me,” said the victim.

A nearby 7-Eleven reported about $500 worth of damage, just one of the many business that were ruined during the havoc.

According to investigators, law enforcement warned the crowd to leave the area multiple times, but they did not comply.

“Give me your arm. Give me your arm. ‘What you’re trying to hold me? I ain’t got nothing’, ” was the exchange between an officer and a young man he was detaining.

Deputies said they’re trying to determine who started the riot through online posts and whether other individuals can be identified and charged.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.