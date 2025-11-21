VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – One deputy was killed and at least two others were wounded when gunfire erupted as they attempted to serve an eviction notice at a condominium complex just north of Vero Beach, according to local officials.

Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno confirmed the details to Fox affiliate WFLX, saying the shooting unfolded at the Bermuda Club property along A1A, roughly 100 miles southeast of Orlando, Friday morning.

Few additional details have been released as authorities continue to secure the scene.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who learned of the incident while speaking at a news conference in Crystal River, said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting local authorities.

“We are monitoring the shooting at Indian River County. We had three officers that have been shot,” said DeSantis. “There’s a lot going on, but just know the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We’ll hope for the best results out of that.”

The injured deputies were rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce under police escort.

Authorities have not yet released updates on the conditions of the surviving deputies or information about the suspected shooter, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.