BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Boca Raton after, officials said, an officer was forced to fire their weapon, which left one person dead.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest Second Avenue, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where Boca Raton Police blocked the area.

Details remain limited as to what led up to the shooting.

The deceased’s identity has not be disclosed.

Palmetto Park Road and Northwest Second Avenue remain closed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

