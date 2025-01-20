BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was killed and five people were injured in an overnight shooting at a gathering in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said dispatchers received multiple reports of a shooting at around 1:40 a.m.

Detectives said shots rang out after two people got into an altercation.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find five people with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patients to local hospitals. Officials said a sixth victim transported himself to an emergency center and was later located,

Detectives said a man identified as 31-year-old Davon Wood of Fort Lauderdale succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said one of the surviving victims is listed in critical condition, and the four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

