JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A fight between a food delivery driver and a store employee ended with one man behind bars and the other injured.

Surveillance video captured the fight inside a smoke shop at the Treasure Coast Mall in Jensen Beach on Oct. 27.

According to the arrest report, 24-year-old Andrew Kruger got aggressive with the victim over his delivery order.

Video shows two witnesses breaking up the fight. One held the victim back as the other pinned Kruger to the ground.

Kruger was arrested and charged with battery, but has since been released on a $500 bond.

