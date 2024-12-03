KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Duval Street in Key West, police said.

According to the Key West Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Duval Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said that at least one shot was fired during an altercation, leaving one person with injuries severe enough to require airlifting to a hospital.

Several suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details have not been released.

