(WSVN) - An employee at a Florida zoo had to be hospitalized after a tiger attack.

Deputies said a janitor at the Naples zoo was bitten by a tiger after entering an unauthorized area.

They told 7News the man stuck his arm through the enclosure’s fence to pet or feed the tiger, when the tiger grabbed onto it.

The janitor’s responsibilities are to clean the restrooms and gift shop, not enclosures.

Deputies had to shoot the tiger to free the man.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 4-year-old Malaysian tiger retreated to the back of the enclosure after it was shot.

Officials said as of now the tiger is not responding.

