Florida WWII veteran beats COVID-19, celebrates 99th birthday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A World War II veteran is marking two milestones.

According to Fox 13, Donald Betts just celebrated his 99th birthday last week. While that is impressive on its own, it’s not the only milestone Betts is celebrating. He also beat COVID-19.

His family said they expected nothing less from the war vet.

“To see him come through this, it’s just, it’s amazing, but on the other hand, that’s just who he is,” said Betts’ great-nephew Joe Piemonte. “And I’m actually not that surprised.”

Betts contracted the virus while at his assisted-living facility, where his 78-year-old niece — who has Alzheimer’s, also came down with COVID-19.

Betts’ niece is also doing well, and both are expected to head home later this week.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.