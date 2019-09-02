Florida woman wraps home with plastic to combat potential flooding from Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman is using a unique method in her preps for Hurricane Dorian.

According to Fox 30, Jacksonville resident Brittany Vidal used heavy duty plastic, 300 sandbags and a lot of duct tape to ensure her home is prepared for potential flooding from the storm.

Vidal dealt with flooding during Hurricanes Irma and Matthew, so she is hoping this will make a difference.

“Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year, but at least we can immediately start getting fans, get things going–” she said.

Vidal is in an evacuation zone, but she said she plans to wait out the storm.

“If it works, it’s totally worth it,” Vidal said.

According to Fox 30, officials say they are planning for the worst and if things get too dangerous, first responders may not be able to get to people who stay in evacuation zones.

