Florida woman found guilty in death of baby left in her care

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A jury has found a Florida woman guilty in the death of an 8-month-old baby left in her care.

A report by The Ledger says a Polk County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before convicting 22-year-old Adrianna Noelle Bradley of aggravated child abuse and manslaughter. She faces up to 45 years in prison when she is sentenced March 16.

Authorities said Bradley had been babysitting Jaxon Betts for several months when she called his mother on Sept. 23, 2015, and said he wasn’t breathing.

Court records show that an autopsy determined Jaxon died of brain swelling after being violently shaken.

Bradley’s attorney, Kelley Collier, said in closing arguments that Jaxon’s injuries could have been suffered during a fall.

Circuit Judge Wayne Durden ordered that Bradley be taken into custody until her sentencing.

