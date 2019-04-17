Florida woman fights off half-naked, 300 pound attacker with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Gainesville woman put up a fight against a man who tried to attack her and break into her car.

According to WGFL, 65-year-old Clarese Gainey heard a noise outside her apartment early Sunday morning.

She told the station that when she looked out, she saw a man in his boxers pulling at her car door handle and trying to break in.

Before she called the police, Gainey said she took matters into her own hands.

“I grab my bat, I braced myself and I ease the door open,” Gainey told WGFL.

Gainey said the man, identified by police as 5’6, 300 pound Antonio Mosely, charged at her.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head like ‘pi-yah!’ He said ‘Ow!'” Gainey said.

Police said that Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home, leaving behind his clothing. Officers later tracked him down, and said they found him wearing a new pair of jeans with cocaine in the pocket.

Officers took Mosely back to Gainey, who then identified him.

Mosely is now being held in the Alachua County Jail on two charges of burglary and drug possession.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun,” Gainey said, “because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat) because I would’ve gone ‘Pi-yow!'”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.