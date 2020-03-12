Florida woman encounters massive alligator in Florida Everglades

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — When a woman encountered a massive alligator in the middle of a swamp, she made sure to give him a bit of space.

Conny Randolph of Clyde Butcher’s Big Cypress Gallery captured a video showing a close encounter with a huge gator named Snaggletooth.

Video shows the reptile sauntering through the swamp, while Randolph is heard saying, “I’m gonna back up a little bit.”

Snaggletooth is heard making a clicking noise before hissing.

According to the gallery, Snaggletooth earned his nickname from his distinctive large tooth that sticks out abnormally from the right side of his lower jaw.

Snaggletooth measures over 10-feet long and has lived on the gallery’s property for over 20 years.

“We regularly watch him with his female companions and their offspring, as they live on and around the property,” Randolph said.

This isn’t the first time Snaggletooth has made the news. He went viral in 2017 when he was spotted again wandering through the area.

For more information on Clyde Butcher’s Big Cypress Gallery, click here. For more information on Snaggletooth, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.