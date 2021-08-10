MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has died from COVID-19, just days after she gave birth to her child.

Fox 35 reports that 30-year-old Kristen McMullen was only able to hold her newborn baby briefly before she was taken away to the intensive care unit. From that point on, she was only able to see her baby virtually.

“She was able to watch on Facetime and take part in some of the baby being at home and things like that,” said her aunt, Melissa Syverson.

McMullen’s family said she was active, healthy and full of life, but about three weeks before she was due, she began developing COVID symptoms. She was hospitalized days later.

“She really could barely breathe,” said James Syverson. “It got to the point that even if she did have a telephone conversation, it was just an ‘I love you’ and she had to put the mask back on because she just wasn’t getting any air.”

After delivering her baby through an emergency c-section, McMullen’s condition deteriorated. She died on Friday.

According to Fox 35, her husband, Keith McMullen has taken on a second job to support his child, all while grieving his wife.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe page. To donate, click here.

