Florida woman claims $396.9 million Powerball jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The winner of a multi-million dollar lottery jackpot has come forward.

The Florida Lottery announced that 61-year-old Sheryll Goedert, a managing member of the Vacation Life LLC, claimed the $396.9 million Powerball jackpot from the Jan. 29 drawing.

Goedert chose to receive the lump sum payment in the amount of $276,558,034.09.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was bought from a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs.

The store will also receive a $100,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

