Florida woman charged with neglect after ‘hundreds of bugs’ crawl out of child’s bookbag

MILTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has been charged with child neglect after hundreds of insects crawled out of her child’s bookbag.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, 33-year-old Jessica Stevenson was arrested Friday and charged with child neglect without causing great bodily harm.

According to her arrest report obtained by the paper, a staff member contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families after she noticed a second grade student wearing the same outfit to school for a full week. The employee also said the child had body odor.

Officials said when the employee asked the child when their last bath had been, they replied that they didn’t know.

The report goes on to say that the employee gave the child a new set of clothes and took the old outfit. However, the old outfit was described as being “severely soiled” with dirt caked into the fabric.

The employee also told investigators that “hundreds of bugs crawled out” of the student’s backpack.

When deputies went to Stevenson’s home, they discovered a roach infestation, along with spoiled food and other filthy living conditions.

However, investigators said Stevenson’s room was clean compared to the rest of the home.

Stevenson has since been released on bond.

