Florida woman calls police after ‘sugar daddy’ writes bad check

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman called police after her bank account was overdrafted because her “sugar daddy” wrote her a bad check.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 30, the 18-year-old woman told the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office that she met the man, identified as Paul Siek, on a sugar dating app and had been communicating with him for a while. Siek was supposedly a 41-year-old man who lived in Houston, Texas.

The two made an agreement that Siek would pay her to keep him company, she said.

However, the woman said the man would often over pay her, then have her send the difference back to him on iTunes gift cards. In one such instance, she told deputies she received a $2,000.55 check from him and told her to keep $500 and send the rest back to him on iTunes gift cards.

According to Fox 30, the woman believed everything was fine until her bank account was frozen after it was overdrafted by $1,600. Upon further inspection of the check, she found out Siek’s name was in the memo line but there were two other names on the check.

The check had the name Robert S. Smith, MD inc at the top, but it was signed by someone named Kris Starr. Authorities said they were unable to find the people named on the check.

