Florida woman attempts to break Guinness record for longest journey by stand-up paddleboard

NEAR HAVANA, Cuba (WSVN) — A Florida woman is attempting to shatter a world record by crossing the Florida straits on a stand-up paddleboard.

Victoria Burgess left from a marina near Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, in hopes of making it to Key West.

Besides breaking the record, Burgess also hopes to help relations and friendships between the U.S. and Cuba.

“That’s what I’m here for, friendship and love, and to bring hope to everybody between the U.S. and Cuba,” said Burgess. “And to show hope to women all around the world that anything can be done.”

If Burgess completes the 120-mile voyage, she will break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by stand-up paddleboard.

