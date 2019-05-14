Florida woman accused of throwing child against fence in frustration

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has been arrested after witnesses said she threw her crying child against a fence.

Shannon Wixon told Fox 13 that her 11-year-old daughter was playing outside with a friend when she saw a woman abusing her 10-month-old son.

“They came running into the house and they told me, ‘There’s a lady over here that just threw her baby against the wall,'” Wixon said.

The girls said they saw the woman, identified by police as 25-year-old Natalee Sesler, throw the baby at a wooden fence and then throw a metal rake at his head.

Wixon said she went outside and saw the aftermath of the attack. She went to call 911 while Sesler tried to get away. However, Wixon said she made sure to blame the child for the attack.

“She shook the baby and said, ‘This is what you get for crying, this is what we get for you crying,’ and then she took off walking,” Wixon told Fox 13.

Sesler was later arrested while trying to board a bus.

Police said the entire ordeal began because Sesler was angry that the child wouldn’t stand up.

“It’s sad,” Wixon said. “I knew the baby was under 1 year old, just helpless.”

Detectives believe drugs may have played a role in the attack.

Sesler has been charged with child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

