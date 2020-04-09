Florida woman accused of putting porn in easter eggs, hiding them in mailboxes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has been arrested after she was accused of putting Easter eggs filled with explicit images in random mailboxes.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 42-year-old Abril Cestoni.

Deputies said they initially began investigating reports of residents finding plastic Easter egg in their mailbox that contained pornographic images, non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings, and other miscellaneous items.

Detectives later arrested Cestoni, who they said admitted to the act, stating that she was educating people.

Deputies said there was a bag full of pornographic material inside Cestoni’s vehicle, and she told them she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout Flagler County.

Police said Cestoni did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Cestoni was arrested and charged with Distributing Obscene Material, Driving with a Suspended License and traveling for nonessential activity. She is being held on a $7,000 bond.

