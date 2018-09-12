Florida woman accused of pouring hot sauce in husband’s eyes during fight

(WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested after, deputies say, she threw hot sauce into her husband’s eyes during a heated argument.

Pasco County deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance Monday morning, at a home located along the 2000 block of Floyd Road.

According to Fox 13, 41-year-old Esmeralda Lopez and her husband were arguing inside of their Lacoochee home when she struck him in the face before pouring hot sauce into his eyes.

Investigators said “this was done against the victim’s will and without his consent.”

Lopez’s husband was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to deputies, Lopez admitted to arguing with her husband. However, she denied having injured him.

Lopez has been charged with domestic battery.

