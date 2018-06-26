Florida woman accused of bringing drugs to jury duty

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies have arrested a Florida woman accused of bringing drugs with her to jury duty.

According to Fox 13, Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Kristine Mittler, Monday.

Deputies said Mittler set off alarms when she arrived at the West Pasco Judicial Center. Investigators searched her belongings and found two foil packets with cocaine inside her pockets.

After they continued searching through Mittler’s belongings, deputies said they also discovered a straw which tested positive for meth.

Mittler reportedly admitted to owning the drugs, telling deputies she forgot they were in her pocket.

She now faces drug possession charges.

