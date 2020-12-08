Florida wildlife photographer captures great blue heron eating baby alligator

LAKE APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida wildlife photographer captured stunning photos showing mother nature in action.

Shellie Gilliam posted photos she snapped at Lake Apopka of a Great Blue Heron killing and eating a large baby alligator.

“The Heron caught the alligator a few hundred yards away where I spotted it first then it flew with it in its mouth to this spot where the GBH spent about 25 minutes finishing the alligator off and consuming it,” Gilliam wrote on Facebook.

Gilliam also posted a video showing the bird slowly swallowing the gator.

The heron and wasn’t the only creature Gilliam spotted at the lake. She also saw a fully grown 12-foot gator strolling by just a few hundred yards from where she spotted the heron.

