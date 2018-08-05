Florida veteran finally receives medals from WWII service

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 94-year-old Florida veteran has finally received the medals he earned for serving as a pilot during World War II.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Richard Charles of Daytona Beach was honored Tuesday in a ceremony hosted by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Charles’s son recently discovered he was never formally awarded with four medals for flying C-47 transport aircraft in the Pacific from 1944 to 1946.

Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 19 after his brother died in a military training accident in 1942.

He learned to fly at Embry-Riddle. Navy Capt. Pat Everly called the pilot “another stellar example of somebody who put service before self.”

Charles said he just did his duty, “and some of it was unpleasant and some of it was fun.”

